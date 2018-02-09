Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Between pipes Friday

Greiss will defend the home net Friday against the Red Wings.

Greiss' starts have been limited in the last month and a half due to poor play, making just four appearances since Dec. 19. He's just 1-2-0 over that span and has allowed a combined 14 goals in his last three starts. The veteran netminder will attempt to break that cold spell Friday against a Red Wings club totaling just 2.52 goals per game on the road this season.