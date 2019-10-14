Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Between pipes Monday afternoon

Greiss will tend the home twine for Monday's game against the Blues, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Greiss has two starts so far and they've been on opposite ends of the spectrum, with a .972 save percentage in his first outing and an ugly .897 mark in his latest game. Coach Barry Trotz is looking for either Greiss or Semyon Varlamov to take over as a full-time starter, and Greiss will look to gain a hot hand against a tough Blues team, which has averaged 3.4 goals per game thus far.