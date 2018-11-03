Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Between pipes Saturday
Greiss will start in goal Saturday evening against the visiting Devils.
Greiss looks rejuvenated this season under first-time Islanders goalie coach Piero Greco. The German netminder has posted a 3-2-0 record, 2.18 GAA and .934 save percentage through seven games. On Saturday, he'll field shots from a Devils team that ranks eighth in the league in scoring at 3.4 goals per game.
