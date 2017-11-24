Greiss will be the road starter Friday against the Flyers.

Despite the fact Greiss has seven wins in 11 games, his numbers are lackluster. He's posted a 3.30 GAA and a .906 save percentage thus far. His defense hasn't helped him, as Greiss has only faced fewer than 30 shots in one game this year.

