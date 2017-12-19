Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Between the pipes Tuesday
Greiss has been selected to start in goal for the Isles on Tuesday when they take on the Red Wings, Arthur Staple of Newsday reports.
The Isles have been rotating Jaroslav Halak and Greiss in goal the entire season. At this moment in time Greiss is playing better so he gets the start. On the season however, Greiss is sporting a 3.75 GAA and an .888 save percentage. These are poor numbers and shouldn't give any fantasy owner much confidence to start Greiss in net.
