Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Blanks Caps
Greiss turned aside all 19 shots faced during Friday's 2-0 road wing against the Capitals.
The Capitals may have made it easy on him, but Greiss has only conceded one goal on 58 shots faced over his last two games. The German netminder is locked into a timeshare with Robin Lehner, but a few more nights like Friday could alter that arrangement.
