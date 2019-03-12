Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Blanks Jackets
Greiss turned aside all 31 shots he faced in Monday's 2-0 win over the Blue Jackets.
Robin Lehner's upper-body injury have moved Greiss into the No. 1 goalie role for now, and the 33-year-old has responded with wins in two of three starts. Unfortunately, the third outing was a five-goal flop against the Flyers, but if Lehner's injury proves to be serious, Greiss will have significant fantasy value with the Islanders fighting for the top spot in the Metropolitan Division.
