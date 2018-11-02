Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Bounce-back campaign continues

Greiss made 29 saves and stopped all three Pittsburgh shootout attempts in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Penguins.

Greiss was tremendous in this one, as both of Pittsburgh's goals came on the power play. He was one of the worst goaltenders in the league last year with a 3.82 GAA and .892 save percentage, but Greiss has bounced back in his first seven appearances (five starts) with a 2.18 GAA and .934 save percentage.