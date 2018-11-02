Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Bounce-back campaign continues
Greiss made 29 saves and stopped all three Pittsburgh shootout attempts in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Penguins.
Greiss was tremendous in this one, as both of Pittsburgh's goals came on the power play. He was one of the worst goaltenders in the league last year with a 3.82 GAA and .892 save percentage, but Greiss has bounced back in his first seven appearances (five starts) with a 2.18 GAA and .934 save percentage.
More News
-
Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Gets starting nod Thursday•
-
Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Nearly perfect in relief•
-
Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Stellar in road win•
-
Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Starting against Hurricanes•
-
Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Flawless in relief•
-
Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Loses to Ducks•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.