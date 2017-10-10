Play

Greiss stopped 33 of 35 St. Louis shots on Monday in a 3-2 shootout loss.

This was a better performance from Greiss, as he stood up to the Blues' high-octane attack outside of two Vladimir Tarasenko goals in the second period. He'll have to keep this up to both hold off Jaroslav Halak and remain a viable option for fantasy owners.

