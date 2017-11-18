Greiss will start in the blue paint against host Tampa Bay on Saturday, Arthur Staple of Newsday reports.

We'll get to the point in saying that you should avoid using Greiss if at all possible Saturday. He'll be pitted against a Lightning squad that boasts the league's top offense (four goals per game) and shooting percentage (12.4), plus the Bolts have rattled off five straight wins and own an 8-1-1 record at Amalie Arena. The German backstop will be searching for his third straight victory, but he's posted ho-hum peripherals -- including a 3.00 GAA and .913 save percentage -- over that mini streak.