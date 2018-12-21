Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Can't hold on in third

Greiss stopped 43 of 46 shots Thursday, but it wasn't enough as his team fell 4-2 against Vegas.

This might have just been inevitable considering just how many pucks the Golden Knights got to the net against Greiss, who actually finished with a great save percentage but simply couldn't hold on in the face of such a barrage. This loss wasn't on him and shouldn't deter you from starting him in Dallas on Sunday, assuming he plays.