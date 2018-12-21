Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Can't hold on in third
Greiss stopped 43 of 46 shots Thursday, but it wasn't enough as his team fell 4-2 against Vegas.
This might have just been inevitable considering just how many pucks the Golden Knights got to the net against Greiss, who actually finished with a great save percentage but simply couldn't hold on in the face of such a barrage. This loss wasn't on him and shouldn't deter you from starting him in Dallas on Sunday, assuming he plays.
More News
-
Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Will start Thursday•
-
Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Notches third straight win•
-
Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Minding the net Monday•
-
Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Sharp when needed•
-
Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Starting against visiting Wings•
-
Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Has Isles in playoff hunt•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...