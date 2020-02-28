Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Can't preserve two-goal lead
Greiss made 29 saves Thursday in a 3-2 overtime loss to St. Louis.
Greiss was on the verge of victory when St. Louis' Vince Dunn tied the game with 1:44 remaining to send things into overtime. Fellow Blues defenseman Colton Parayko ended the game with a wraparound tally in the extra session, a goal Griess certainly wants back. The 34-year-old netminder has dropped back-to-back starts to fall to 16-8-3 on the season. He owns a respectable 2.65 GAA and .916 save percentage.
