Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Chance at redemption Saturday
Greiss will start Saturday's matinee against the Hurricanes, Brian Compton of NHL.com reports.
Greiss will be tasked with trying to turn things around in a hugely important game for the Islanders, who now lead the Hurricanes by just three points for the second wildcard spot in the Eastern Conference, with the Rangers also lurking two points back of the Islanders. The whole Islanders team has struggled recently, but Greiss has been particularly bad, allowing nine goals on just 52 shots in his last three appearances (.827 save percentage). On the bright side for Greiss, the Hurricanes come in having dropped four in a row themselves.
