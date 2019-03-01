Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Chance to double up against Caps

Greiss will command the crease Friday in a home game versus the Capitals, Brian Compton of NHL.com reports.

Greiss was the one who pitched a 19-save shutout over the Capitals in D.C. on Jan. 18, so coach Barry Trotz will send him out once against the bench boss's former team. This will be the German's first start in five games, as Robin Lehner is widening the gap as the No. 1 goalie for the Islanders.