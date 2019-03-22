Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Chased by Canadiens

Greiss was replaced by Robin Lehner in Thursday's 4-0 loss to Montreal after allowing four goals on 22 shots.

A rare off night for Greiss, who entered play with five wins in his last seven starts. While the German wasn't at his best on this night, his teammates, for the most part, also failed to bring their A game, resulting in a lopsided loss for the visiting club. The defeat drops Greiss' record to 22-13-2.