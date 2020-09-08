Greiss allowed three goals on nine shots before he was replaced by Semyon Varlamov in Monday's 8-2 loss to the Lightning in Game 1.

The Islanders as a whole looked unprepared for a rested Lightning squad, and Greiss wasn't good enough to cover their flaws. He had allowed just two goals combined in his previous two starts, including a Game 7 shutout win over the Flyers to get to the Eastern Conference finals. It remains to be seen if head coach Barry Trotz will give Greiss another chance or turn to Varlamov in Wednesday's Game 2.