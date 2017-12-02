Greiss gave up five goals on 20 shots before being pulled in the second period in a 6-5 loss to Ottawa on Friday.

Greiss should have been set up for success in this game, but it went completely wrong for him, as Ottawa blistered him in the first two periods before he gave way to Jaroslav Halak. Despite Greiss' glittering record, his stats are nowhere near what they should be for a consistent spot in your lineup.