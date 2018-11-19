Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Chased in ugly loss
Greiss was pulled from Sunday's 6-2 loss to Dallas after allowing three goals on 19 shots.
Greiss gave up a trio of goals Sunday before eventually being lifted in favor of Robin Lehner who stepped in and turned aside 11 of 14 shots in relief of the German, who simply did not have it on this occasion. Sunday struggles aside, look for the 32-year old netminder to get another start later this week when New York plays back-to-back games Friday and Saturday. On the season, Greiss is 6-3-1 with a 2.49 GAA and .925 save percentage.
