Islanders coach Doug Weight doesn't plan to name either Greiss or Jaroslav Halak the team's starting goaltender, Arthur Staple of Newsday reports.

Greiss and Halak have both played well in training camp, and Weight seems to like the idea of riding the hot goaltender, at least for the start of the regular season. Fantasy owners won't appreciate this, however, as trying to figure out which goalie will start on any given night won't be easy. Greiss got off to a strong start as the No. 1 netminder last season once Halak was sent down to the AHL, but that workload seemed to catch up with him by season's end.