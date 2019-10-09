Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Comes on in relief Tuesday
Greiss replaced Semyon Varlamov midway through the second period of Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Oilers, allowing seven goals on eight shots.
The 33-year-old was solid, but Varlamov has dug too big a hole for the Islanders to climb out of. Greiss has been the better of the two netminders in the early going this season, and as a result might have the advantage in terms of playing time for the next couple of weeks.
