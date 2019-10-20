Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Comes up big in OT win

Greiss made 34 saves in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Blue Jackets.

He was huge in the third period as the Jackets dominated play looking to break a 2-2 tie, making 16 saves in that frame alone to get the game to OT. Greiss is 3-1-0 to begin the season with a stellar 2.21 GAA and .930 save percentage.