Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Comes up big in OT win
Greiss made 34 saves in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Blue Jackets.
He was huge in the third period as the Jackets dominated play looking to break a 2-2 tie, making 16 saves in that frame alone to get the game to OT. Greiss is 3-1-0 to begin the season with a stellar 2.21 GAA and .930 save percentage.
