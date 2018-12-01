Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Confirmed starter Saturday
Greiss has now been confirmed as Saturday's starter against Columbus, according to Newsday's Andrew Gross.
Greiss is in the midst of a bounce-back campaign, with an 8-4-1 record, 2.45 GAA and .925 save percentage on the heels of last season's disastrous 3.82 GAA and .892 save percentage. This projects to be a low-scoring contest considering the Blue Jackets will counter with Sergei Bobrovsky, who has seven wins in his past eight starts and has held six of those eight opponents to two goals or fewer.
