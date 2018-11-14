Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Continues hot start

Greiss allowed two goals on 24 shots in a 5-2 victory against the Canucks on Tuesday.

The German netminder is off to a great start and is a big reason why the Islanders have been better than expected to begin 2018-19. Over his last seven appearances, he's won three times and has yet to lose in regulation. Greiss also has a .951 save percentage and 1.60 GAA during that stretch. This likely won't continue, but as long as it does, owners should feel free to ride the hot streak.

More News
Our Latest Stories