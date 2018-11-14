Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Continues hot start

Greiss allowed two goals on 24 shots in a 5-2 victory against the Canucks on Tuesday.

The German netminder is off to a great start and is a big reason why the Islanders have been better than expected to begin 2018-19. Over his last seven appearances, he's won three times and has yet to lose in regulation. Greiss also has a .951 save percentage and 1.60 GAA during that stretch. This likely won't continue, but as long as it does, owners should feel free to ride the hot streak.