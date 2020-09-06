Greiss stopped all 16 Philadelphia shots in a 4-0 Game 7 win on Saturday.
The Islanders turned to Greiss after Semyon Varlamov had struggled in the previous two games, and the 34-year-old was hardly tested by the Flyers. Still, he was plenty sharp when needed and helped New York advance to the Eastern Conference finals. Greiss logged a sparkling .960 save percentage over his three appearances (two starts) in the series, and Islanders head coach Barry Trotz might have a decision on his hands for Game 1 against Tampa Bay.
