Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Cruises to sixth win
Greiss stopped 27 shots in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Senators.
Ottawa struck first with a short-handed goal midway through the first period, but Greiss slammed the door on the Sens after that. The German netminder is enjoying a terrific start to the season, going 6-1-0 with a 2.00 GAA and .937 save percentage through eight appearances.
More News
-
Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Taking on Ottawa•
-
Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Nets fourth straight victory•
-
Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Taking on Tampa Bay•
-
Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Wins third straight start•
-
Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Slated to start versus Sens•
-
Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Comes up big in OT win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.