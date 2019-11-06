Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Cruises to sixth win

Greiss stopped 27 shots in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Senators.

Ottawa struck first with a short-handed goal midway through the first period, but Greiss slammed the door on the Sens after that. The German netminder is enjoying a terrific start to the season, going 6-1-0 with a 2.00 GAA and .937 save percentage through eight appearances.

