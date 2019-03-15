Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Deals blow to Habs playoff hopes

Greiss made 33 saves in Thursday's 2-1 win over Montreal.

The win is Greiss' fourth in his last five starts, improving his season record to 21-11-2 with a 2.22 GAA and .928 save percentage. With Robin Lehner back healthy, it'll be interesting to see how Barry Trotz decides to deploy his goaltenders down the stretch, as both have been on fire all year long.