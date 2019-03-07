Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Defending cage Thursday

Greiss will patrol the blue paint versus the Senators on the road Thursday, Callum Fraser of NHL.com reports.

Greiss' previous two appearances were both off the bench, but with Robin Lehner (upper body) sidelined, the 32-year-old figures to carry the load for the time being. The German netminder is sporting a career best 2.23 GAA and .928 save percentage and will need to stay in peak form if the Isles are going to clinch the Metropolitan Division title.