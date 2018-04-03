Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Defending goal Tuesday

Greiss will guard the home goal Tuesday against the Flyers, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Greiss showed some rust in his first game back from a long layoff, allowing four goals on 35 shots to take a loss against the Devils. The defeat dropped his record to just 11-8-2 on the season and his 3.85 GAA and .891 save percentage aren't exactly conducive to fantasy success either. Another rough night may await against a Flyers club scoring exactly three goals per game on the road this season.