Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Departs with undisclosed ailment
Greiss (undisclosed) left Saturday's game versus Columbus, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports. Semyon Varlamov took over crease duties for New York.
No word on why Greiss was forced to exit Saturday's game, but it appeared as though the netminder was feeling ill on the bench. He'll hope to feel better in time to start one of New York's next two games. The Islanders play back-to-back games early next week, starting with Detroit on Monday before taking on the Canadiens in Montreal on Tuesday.
More News
-
Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Gets starting nod•
-
Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Winning streak ends in Anaheim•
-
Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Pegged to take on Ducks•
-
Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Money in the bank•
-
Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Set to start against Pens•
-
Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Wins sixth in a row•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.