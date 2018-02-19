Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Designated for IR
Griess was placed on injured reserve Monday with a lower-body injury.
Even using a retroactive designation (Feb, 16), Greiss will miss at least the Islanders' next two outings and would first be eligible to return Saturday against the Devils. The team promoted Christopher Gibson from the minors on an emergency basis to fill the backup role behind Jaroslav Halak, who was already seeing the bulk of the starts between the pipes.
