Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Designated home starter Tuesday
Greiss will patrol the crease in Tuesday's home game against the Canucks, Brian Compton of NHL.com reports.
It's still early in the season, but Greiss is playing so well that he could be on his way to a career year if he can come close to sustaining his remarkable ratios (1.98 GAA and .940 save percentage) from the first nine contests. The rejuvenation can partially be attributed to the Islanders overhauling their management team in the offseason, including the hiring of former Toronto Marlies goalie coach Piero Greco. Looking ahead, Greiss will face a Canucks team that suffered a tough 2-1 road loss to the Rangers on Sunday and now heads to New York to face an Isles squad with a 5-3-2 record in its last 10 games.
