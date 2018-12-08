Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Designated puck plugger Saturday

Greiss has received the starting nod for Saturday's road game against the Red Wings, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Greiss was pulled from his last start after the Penguins put the puck behind him five times on 21 shots, but that won't stop coach Barry Trotz from sending the German between the pipes for a fourth straight game. He'll field shots against a Detroit team that ranks 26th in the league in shots per game (29), and just 19th in scoring with a 2.9 average.