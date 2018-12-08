Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Designated puck plugger Saturday
Greiss has received the starting nod for Saturday's road game against the Red Wings, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Greiss was pulled from his last start after the Penguins put the puck behind him five times on 21 shots, but that won't stop coach Barry Trotz from sending the German between the pipes for a fourth straight game. He'll field shots against a Detroit team that ranks 26th in the league in shots per game (29), and just 19th in scoring with a 2.9 average.
More News
-
Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Pulled after allowing five•
-
Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Gets starting nod Thursday•
-
Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Falls to Jets•
-
Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Will start Tuesday•
-
Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Earning fantasy owners' trust•
-
Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Confirmed starter Saturday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...