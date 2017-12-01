Greiss will protect the net from the visiting Senators on Friday.

The German backstop is seven appearances away from reaching the milestone of 200 games played in his NHL career. He carries a 93-61-22 record with a 2.56 GAA and .915 save percentage between the Sharks, Coyotes, Penguins and Islanders. His next opponent is in the middle of the pack offensively, averaging 2.91 goals per game, but the Senators have dropped seven straight games and are weak on the power play with a conversion rate of 15.7 percent, 28th in the league. Greiss could shine in this next one.