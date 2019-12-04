Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Drops road start in Montreal
Greiss stopped 36 of 39 shots in a 4-2 loss to the Canadiens on Tuesday.
Greiss' night turned sour once he allowed Phillip Danault to score with less than a second remaining in the first period. Montreal would score the next two goals to take a 3-0 lead, meanwhile, the Isles would only solve Carey Price -- rocking an .840 save percentage in his last six games played -- twice. The loss moves Greiss' season record to 10-3-0 and despite head coach Barry Trotz's decision to alternate between goalies, Greiss holds plenty of value in all formats and is a safe bet each and every time he's tabbed for starter's duties.
