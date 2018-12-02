Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Earning fantasy owners' trust

Greiss made 28 saves in a 3-2 win over Columbus on Saturday night.

The win was Greiss's 10th of the season in just 15 starts. The Isles have emerged from the post-Tavares much faster than anyone expected and Greiss is a big part of that success. He has earned about 60 percent of the starts; it's time to trust him.

