Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Earns another nod with Lehner out
Greiss has been confirmed as Monday's home starter against Columbus by NHL.com's Brian Compton.
This development comes as no surprise with Robin Lehner still sidelined by an upper-body injury. Greiss is in the midst of a fabulous campaign -- he's 19-11-2 with a 2.33 GAA and .924 save percentage -- but he was shelled for five goals on just 15 shots by the Flyers before getting the hook in his last start.
More News
-
Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Hot streak ended•
-
Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Gets starting nod•
-
Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Picks up road win in Ottawa•
-
Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Defending cage Thursday•
-
Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Wins in brief cameo appearance•
-
Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Forced to make relief appearance•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...