Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Earns another nod with Lehner out

Greiss has been confirmed as Monday's home starter against Columbus by NHL.com's Brian Compton.

This development comes as no surprise with Robin Lehner still sidelined by an upper-body injury. Greiss is in the midst of a fabulous campaign -- he's 19-11-2 with a 2.33 GAA and .924 save percentage -- but he was shelled for five goals on just 15 shots by the Flyers before getting the hook in his last start.

