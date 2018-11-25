Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Elevating game to another level

Greiss made 26 saves in a 4-1 victory over the Hurricanes on Saturday night.

Greiss is 6-1-1 in his last eight outings, all of which have come in November. He has banished all talk of the Islanders' having netminding problems. Greiss is finally showing he has starter potential. Use him well.

More News
Our Latest Stories