Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Exits midway through second in loss
Greiss allowed five goals on 26 shots and was pulled in the second period of Friday's 5-0 loss to Columbus.
With the Islanders projecting to have a near timeshare in nets with Greiss and Jaroslav Halak, this was a discouraging showing from Greiss. Halak reportedly will start the next game against Buffalo, and head coach Doug Weight could quickly favor Halak, with the 32-year-old Czech having a chance to take the lead in the goalie committee early on. Still, Greiss has posted a serviceable .918 save percentage over the past two seasons and can't be written off at this extremely early stage of the fantasy season.
