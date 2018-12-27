Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Expected to start Saturday

Greiss is expected to face the Maple Leafs on Saturday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Coach Barry Trotz has stated that Robin Lehner and Greiss will split the starts when the team plays back to back games. Greiss is still technically the starting goaltender for the Islanders but Trotz is likely to go with the hot hand more often than not with Greiss getting the benefit of the doubt. On the season Greiss has a 2.53 GAA and .920 save percentage in 22 games.