Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Expected to start Saturday

Greiss is expected to start Saturday as the Islanders take on the Predators in their home opener, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

This shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone as Greiss was spectacular Thursday in making 45 saves in Islanders 2-1 victory over the Hurricanes. Greiss is locked in a battle with Robin Lehner to see who will become the Islanders number one goaltender. Greiss has the upper hand right now, but that will only last until his next start.