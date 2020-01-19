Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Expected to start Sunday

Greiss is expected to lineup between the pipes as the Islanders take on the Hurricanes on Sunday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

The start will only be the second for Greiss in the past 12 games as Semyon Varlamov has been given an extended run as the starter. Coach Barry Trotz indicated Sunday however that following the All-Star break he is likely to go back to a rotation between Varlamov and Greiss. The reason for this is likely because Varlamov has had a couple of rough starts over the past week, giving up six goals each to the Rangers and Capitals. In any case, the Islanders rely on strong play from the goaltenders as scoring has been a consistent problem for the team all season long.