Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Expected to start Thursday

Greiss is expected to start Thursday versus the Rangers, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Coach Barry Trotz usually starts the hot goaltender and Greiss is coming off a victory over Vancouver in which he stopped 22 of 24 shots. Greiss has been on of the reasons the Islanders have gotten off to a strong start this season as he is sporting a 1.98 GAA and .938 save percentage. While it would seem to be unrealistic to expect Greiss to continue to post these kinds of numbers, fantasy owners should be comfortable putting him in their lineups for the immediate future.