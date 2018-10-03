Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Expected to start Thursday
Greiss is expected to start the season opener Thursday in Carolina, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Head coach Barry Trotz has yet to announce who his starter will be but all indications are that Greiss will get the first start. Why Trotz chose Greiss could be because he has been with the Islanders the last couple of season or maybe Trotz wants to save Robin Lehner for the home opener Saturday versus Nashville. Either way both goalies are expected to play until one starts to outplay the other.
