Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Expected to start Tuesday
Greiss is expected to start Tuesday and play the entire game versus the Rangers, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Semyon Varlamov started and played the entire game Monday so Tuesday will be all about Greiss. Varlamov is likely to enter the season as the technical starter for the Islanders, but coach Barry Trotz showed last season that he isn't afraid to rotate goaltenders and/or ride the hot tender. Assuming no injuries, Greiss is likely to start in the neighborhood of 30-35 games this season.
