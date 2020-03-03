Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Facing Canadiens
Greiss was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate, which suggests he'll get the start in goal in Tuesday's home matchup with Montreal, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Greiss was pretty solid in his last start Thursday against St. Louis, stopping 29 of 32 shots, but he ultimately suffered his 11th loss of the season due to insufficient goal support. The 34-year-old German will try to get back in the win column in a home matchup with a Canadiens club that's averaging 3.23 goals per game on the road this campaign, fifth in the NHL.
