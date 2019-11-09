Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Facing Panthers
Greiss will guard the goal during Saturday's home game against Florida, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Greiss was razor sharp in his last start Tuesday against Ottawa, stopping 27 of 28 shots en route to a convincing 4-1 victory. The 33-year-old netminder will look to keep rolling in a home matchup with a Panthers team that's averaging 3.44 goals per game on the road this campaign, fifth in the NHL.
