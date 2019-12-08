Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Facing Stars on Saturday
Greiss will be in goal for Saturday's road game in Dallas.
Greiss is coming off a tough result in his last start, a 4-2 loss to the Canadiens that saw the German-born goaltender concede three goals on 39 shots. Dallas won its last game but had lost four straight prior to that by a combined score of 14-4. In 10 career appearances, Greiss holds a record of 5-2-0 against the Stars.
