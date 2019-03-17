Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Facing Wild

Greiss will man the crease for Sunday's game in Minnesota, Andrew Gross of Newsday

It's unclear whether or not Robin Lehner is healthy, but Greiss will make his sixth consecutive start Sunday. Over his last eight games, the 33-year-old has registered a terrific 2.03 GAA and .929 save percentage, but has just a 4-3-0 record to show for it. Greiss should be started with confidence while he rides this hot streak.