Greiss turned aside 26 of 28 shots faced during Friday's 3-1 home loss to the Capitals.

Greiss made some excellent saves, but got burned by two quick goals in the third period in a must-win game for the Islanders to avoid losing their grip on top spot in the Metropolitan Division. The 33-year-old German will fall to a 17-10-2 record, but with a 2.24 GAA and .928 save percentage, remains one of the league's best backups and a must-start whenever he gets the call.