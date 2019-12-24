Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Falls to Blue Jackets
Greiss stopped 32 of 35 shots in Monday's 3-2 loss to Columbus.
The loss to the Blue Jackets was Greiss' fourth in five games, dropping his season record to 11-6-0. If Greiss' struggles continue, Semyon Varlamov could see an uptick in workload. The holiday break couldn't have come at a better time for the 33-year-old, German-born netminder. The Islanders next play Dec. 27.
